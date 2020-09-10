Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend by 42.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE UBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 18,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

