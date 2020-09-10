Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%.

NYSE:UBP opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $338.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.61. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $19.87.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

