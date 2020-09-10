Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Balentine LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,188 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,182,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,640,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

