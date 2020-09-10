Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,280 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,577,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697,928. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.