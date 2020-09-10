Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 43.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,163,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,255,324 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 9.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $209,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,744,000 after acquiring an additional 124,809 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.71. 7,060,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

