Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 4.40% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $152,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 144.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 541,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 319,945 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,517,000. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,810,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,728,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.38. 410,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.