Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,242,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,465,000 after buying an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $194,454,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,221. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

