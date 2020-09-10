Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 200.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $120,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $112.57. The company had a trading volume of 293,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,164. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

