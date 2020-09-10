Verasity Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $669,850.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00768716 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.85 or 0.03110748 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 125.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021637 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015787 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,287,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

