Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,808,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $248.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

