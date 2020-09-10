Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120,034 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $7.39 on Thursday, reaching $255.65. 1,231,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,151. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

