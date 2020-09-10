VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend payment by 66.3% over the last three years.

CIZ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,304. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

