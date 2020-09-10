Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VSDA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,025. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

