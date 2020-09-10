VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years.

Shares of CID traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

