VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CFA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.24. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,959. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

Dividend History for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

