VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 11th

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years.

CDL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.15. 38,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $51.01.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.