VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CSB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,822. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

