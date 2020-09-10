Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.79. 267,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,279. The firm has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

