Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 169,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $11,589,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,807,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,196,420. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.51 billion, a PE ratio of -218.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

