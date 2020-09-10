Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Get Wanda Sports Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wanda Sports Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Wanda Sports Group stock remained flat at $$1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Wanda Sports Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $180.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.54 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group in the first quarter worth $1,637,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wanda Sports Group in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wanda Sports Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,153,000.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wanda Sports Group (WSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wanda Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanda Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.