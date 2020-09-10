Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company doesn't have decent earnings surprise history. The company's earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other three occasions. Near-zero interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy stance are expected to hurt the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and revenue growth to some extent. Further, increasing operating expenses (as the bank continues technology upgrades) are expected to hurt profitability. Nevertheless, steady growth in loan balance and a strong liquidity position are expected to continue supporting profitability over time. Also, the company's capital deployment activities indicate balance sheet strength and will enhance shareholder value.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 5,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 2,168.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 268,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Washington Federal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

