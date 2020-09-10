Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

ERC stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $13.35.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

