Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund alerts:

EOD opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.