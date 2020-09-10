Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.14. Westminster Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $567,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Westminster Resources Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold, silver, and copper. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties comprising an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in southern Peru; and El Cobre project that covers an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

