Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.30.

Shares of WCP opened at C$2.48 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently -5.21%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

