Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AYLA) Head to Head Contrast

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -42.86% -25.10% Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 613.81 -$27.48 million N/A N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windtree Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 68.50%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.45%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats Windtree Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.