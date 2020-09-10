WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.93. 7,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,439. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

