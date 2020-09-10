XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of XXL Energy Corp (CVE:XL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.19. XXL Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 97,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

About XXL Energy (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

