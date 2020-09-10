Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Trading Down 7%

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)’s stock price dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 173,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 316,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.1525862 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

