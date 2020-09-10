Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. German American Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GABC shares. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. German American Bancorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,810. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

