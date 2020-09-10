Zacks: Analysts Expect Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Gevo posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 374,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,520,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.