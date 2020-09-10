Zacks: Analysts Expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.84 and the lowest is ($0.57). Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of TBIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 49,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,244. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $945.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Also, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 6,824,992 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $141,140,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

