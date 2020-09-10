Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GALT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,694,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 209.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GALT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 161,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,121. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.34.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

