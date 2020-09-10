Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.02. Ryerson reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 104.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 67,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ryerson by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,829. The firm has a market cap of $208.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.89. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

