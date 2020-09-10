Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million.

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,055. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

