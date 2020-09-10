Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 432,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,927. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

