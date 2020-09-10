Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. 310,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $2,175,688. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $5,666,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.