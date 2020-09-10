ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $141.19 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.26 or 0.05250913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00052892 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

