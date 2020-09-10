Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.67. 965,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,636. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

