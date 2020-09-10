Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Shares Up 8.7%

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.76. 782,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 796,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $575.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead acquired 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $344,108.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

