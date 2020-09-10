Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Shares Up 8.7%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.76. 782,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 796,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $575.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead acquired 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $344,108.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit