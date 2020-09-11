$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Atlantica Yield posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Atlantica Yield stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after buying an additional 905,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 577,137 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 479,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

