-$0.89 EPS Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.07). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

FibroGen stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. 15,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,283 shares of company stock worth $1,570,532. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

