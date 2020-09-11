$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Eaton posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,240. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $106.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.