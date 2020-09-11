1,720 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.74. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,409. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $142.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.02.

