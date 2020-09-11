17,823 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. CBRE Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,900. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

