$184.00 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post sales of $184.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.80 million. James River Group posted sales of $231.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $660.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $676.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $776.45 million, with estimates ranging from $749.40 million to $803.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in James River Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in James River Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,107. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.53. James River Group has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.