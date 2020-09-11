$2.05 EPS Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,706. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.27. 25,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,822. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

