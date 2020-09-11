$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to post sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Mylan posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 174,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

