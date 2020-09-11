$24.48 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to report sales of $24.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.76 billion. JD.Com posted sales of $18.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $103.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.40 billion to $106.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.76 billion to $130.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.10. 370,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,201,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1,480.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,269 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 489.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,150,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

