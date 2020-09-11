2,510 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 218.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,938. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $950,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $5,429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,684 shares of company stock worth $53,562,925. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.